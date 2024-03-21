Ranking the 5 greatest WWE WrestleMania main events in the past decade

WrestleMania 40 is fast approaching, and fans are preparing for it. Making it a two-night event helped WWE improve the quality of the matches with shorter runtimes and avoid the audience's fatigue.

The match between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and two-time Royal Rumble Winner Cody Rhodes headlines this year's WrestleMania. This is the second time the two megastars will face each other at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The American Nightmare is hopeful he will dethrone the Tribal Chief and will 'finish his story.'

The two superstars will collide on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 in a must-see tag team match where Reigns will team up with The Rock to face Rhodes and the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The match's outcome will determine the stipulation for the Rhodes vs Reigns bout on Night 2.

As the two megastars will be part of the main event on both days, let's look at the five greatest WWE WrestleMania main events of the past decade.

#5 - Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair (WrestleMania 35)

It was the first time that the main event at WrestleMania featured female superstars.

Ronda Rousey was dominant as the WWE RAW Women's Champion, while Becky Lynch won the Royal Rumble and went on to challenge Rousey. The WWE decided to add more fuel to the bout by adding SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair into the mix.

It was a high-quality wrestling match with some memorable moments, with Lynch eventually winning it all after pinning Rousey.

#4 - Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar (WrestleMania 38 Night 2)

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar met again at 'Mania in 2022, four years after their last encounter. This time, the match was promoted as a Winner Takes It All, with the Universal and WWE Championship on the line.

What made it special was that Reigns was a heel for the first time against the Beast Incarnate, while Lesnar was a babyface. Meanwhile, Paul Heyman had a key role in the match's build-up, as he managed both superstars in his career.

Reigns and Lesnar did their best to create a great match, while its controversial ending (Reigns' low blow) was what the company needed to continue the story through SummerSlam a few months later.

#3 - Randy Orton vs. Batista vs. Daniel Bryan (WrestleMania 30)

10 years have passed since Daniel Bryan made WWE history and became the WWE World Heavyweight Champion after defeating Randy Orton and Batista in a Triple Threat Match at 'Mania 30.

The match wasn't as impressive as anticipated, but it was one of the greatest in the event's history, as Bryan overcame all obstacles that The Authority put in his way.

Daniel Bryan was added to the event after defeating Triple H earlier in the show. He was a fan favorite then and had a career moment at The Grandest Stage of Them All, which almost overshadowed that Brock Lesnar ended The Undertaker's undefeated streak on the same night.

#2 - Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (WrestleMania 39 Night 2)

This has been one of the greatest matches of the past decade in WrestleMania, thanks to the electrifying atmosphere and the hype that had been created. Roman Reigns and The Bloodline had dominated WWE, while Cody Rhodes had won the Royal Rumble and was ready to finish his story.

The two superstars put on an impressive show, while the rest of The Bloodline, Kevin Owens and Sami Zyan, got involved. Still, it was Solo Sikoa who cost Rhodes the title. Fans were stunned by what they saw as The American Nightmare came inches away from becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

#1 - Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (WrestleMania 31 Seth Rollins cashing in his MITB briefcase)

It is probably one of the greatest events in Mania's history. Roman Reigns challenged Brock Lesnar for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, but fans were not that excited about this match.

Reigns hadn't proved he could become the face of the company, and Lesnar had emerged as the favorite to win. While the two produced a high-quality match, Seth Rollins created a career moment.

Rollins cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase before the end of the match and claimed the championship. He made history as he became the first wrestler to cash in his MITB at 'Mania and emerged as the new face of WWE.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE