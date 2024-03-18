Randy Orton and his wife Kim make a personal announcement; Trish Stratus and Renee Paquette react

Randy Orton and his wife, Kim, have made an announcement on social media, and now stars have reacted to it.

Randy Orton is in the middle of a big feud heading into WrestleMania and has his priorities quite clear. He knows who he's going after, and the match has even been announced, with him facing Logan Paul and Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat match for the United States Championship.

For Orton, though, this match is more personal as Paul is the one who cost him the chance to win the World Heavyweight title. At Elimination Chamber, after Paul had already been eliminated, he returned to attack Orton and took him out, making it easy for Drew McIntyre to snag the win and become the one to challenge Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL for the World Heavyweight title.

In the middle of this, The Viper and his wife, Kim, had a happy announcement to make. Kim took to Instagram to share a picture of Randy Orton with their new puppy, and shared more pictures of the dog, asking fans to meet their new baby.

The adorable pictures and the announcement saw reactions from several top wrestling names, including Trish Stratus and Renee Paquette, who were quite overwhelmed by the dog's cuteness.

The two wrestling stars were quite happy with the new member of the Orton family

Randy Orton has his work cut out for him at WrestleMania

While Randy Orton has always been more than capable of doing what needs to be done, he really does have a lot to do ahead of the big show.

Not only will he have to contend with Logan Paul, who will do whatever it takes to retain his title, but Kevin Owens will also not just lay down and let Orton take his revenge. Both stars have reason to be upset with Paul and they may come to blows as well. They may not come out of the match on the best of terms.

As for whether there will be any guest stars present, such as KSI, fans will have to wait and see. Paul has previously brought his friends to WWE shows multiple times, and there's no reason it can't happen again.