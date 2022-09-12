Paul Heyman takes massive shot at MS Dhoni; says Roman Reigns would 'smash' his cricket records

Paul Heyman has put over Roman Reigns at the expense of legendary Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Paul Heyman turned 57 on 11th September. On the occasion of Heyman's birthday, Times Now Sports' official Twitter handle shared a throwback news piece detailing Heyman's message to the International Cricket Council.

Back in 2019, the ICC heaped massive praise on Mahendra Singh Dhoni by using one of Heyman's iconic catchphrases. In response, Heyman tweeted at the ICC and demanded royalties for using the catchphrase.

Heyman noticed Times Now Sports' throwback tweet and responded to it via an Instagram story.

Here's what he wrote:

"For the record, my Tribal Chief Roman Reigns would smash Mahendra Singh Dhoni's numbers on the cricket field... and that is something everyone should acknowledge."

Check out the screengrab of Heyman's response:

Heyman takes a jibe at Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Paul Heyman has done an incredible job at putting Roman Reigns over as a megastar

Paul Heyman joined forces with Roman Reigns shortly after the latter's huge return at SummerSlam 2020.

Over the past two years, Heyman has left no stone unturned when it comes to putting Reigns over as the biggest superstar in all of pro wrestling. Be it WWE TV, his official social media handles, or interviews, Heyman always goes out of his way to make people aware of Reigns' greatness.

Earlier this year, Heyman praised Reigns in an interview and stated that fans haven't seen the best of him yet:

“You haven’t seen the best of Roman Reigns yet. A year from now he will be far greater than Roman Reigns is today. That’s his goal. Roman Reigns this Friday will be better than Roman Reigns last Friday. Roman Reigns next Friday, he will be able to look back at this Friday’s appearance and say, ‘Wow, I can do that so much better,’ and he will. [H/T 411MANIA]

It's safe to say that Heyman's prediction for Reigns was quite accurate as is holding both the top titles in WWE.

As for Dhoni, he rarely posts on his Instagram handle, which currently has almost 40 million followers. It would be interesting to see what he has to say in response to Heyman's bold claim.

What do you think of Paul Heyman's shot at MSD? Sound off in the comments below.

