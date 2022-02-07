''A year from now he will be far greater than Roman Reigns is today''- Paul Heyman praises top superstar

Paul Heyman has been in the industry long enough to be able to see the true potential of WWE superstars. For example, the Special Counsel lavished praise on Universal Champion Roman Reigns by saying that he will continue to improve in WWE. Heyman predicted that the champion will become a better version of himself every day moving forward.

The mastermind of ECW has been at Roman Reigns' side ever since the latter switched to the Tribal Chief persona. Although their relationship hit a roadblock earlier this year, the two are back together, so The Bloodline is at full strength again.

Paul Heyman spoke to Corey Graves on After the Bell and discussed the potential of Roman Reigns. Heyman shared his belief that The Head of the Table continues to improve, and he'll be much better a year from now.

“You haven’t seen the best of Roman Reigns yet," said Heyman. "A year from now he will be far greater than Roman Reigns is today. That’s his goal. Roman Reigns this Friday will be better than Roman Reigns last Friday. Roman Reigns next Friday, he will be able to look back at this Friday’s appearance and say, ‘Wow, I can do that so much better,’ and he will. (H/t 411MANIA)

Reigns has been widely praised for his growth throughout his run as The Tribal Chief, so it's fascinating to imagine how he could continue to improve from here on out.

Paul Heyman praises Roman Reigns' rival Brock Lesnar

The former SmackDown General Manager also praised his former client, Brock Lesnar. Heyman stated that The Beast Incarnate is also evolving as a character on television, and like Reigns, he will only get better with time.

''I think you look at Brock Lesnar evolving as a persona on television," said Heyman. "Here he comes down now as Captain Caveman fresh off the farm in Saskatchewan where he’s a pure killer and butcher. He’s evolving. He’s gonna only be better.''

Brock Lesnar recently won the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match. He then chose to face Paul Heyman's current client, Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania.

