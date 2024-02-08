10-time WWE champion has secretly signed with Tony Khan’s AEW - Reports

Reports have just confirmed following Tony Khan's latest announcement that a certain former WWE Superstar is making her way to All Elite Wrestling. This would be Mercedes Moné.

For some time now, the next destination of The Boss has been one of the topics of discussion in the wrestling industry. She has been teased to join either WWE or AEW.

Khan announced earlier today that Dynamite: BIG BUSINESS event at the TD Garden will go down a week after the Revolution pay-per-view. Many have noticed on the graphic for the event that there was a reference to the Bo$$.

Fightful Select reported that, indeed, this was an indication that the former WWE Women's Champion was headed to AEW. She has reportedly been on their payroll since early January, but the promotion decided to carefully plan out her debut.

They then decided for now to map out the buildup for the special Dynamite episode, with the date for its announcement, and the actual show being planned for weeks now.

It remains to be seen when Mercedes Moné makes her potential debut, as it is still a possibility for this to be at Revolution, and BIG BUSINESS could end up being her first Dynamite appearance instead.

