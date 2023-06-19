2-time WWE Champion returning to AEW Dynamite after 294 days this week - Reports

If the latest reports are any indication, CM Punk fans may be in for a treat on the go-home episode of AEW Dynamite before Forbidden Door this week.

The Straight Edge Superstar made a triumphant return during the premiere episode of Collision last night. He kicked off the brand new show in his hometown of Chicago and cut a scathing promo about the wrestlers who've had issues with him.

He made "counterfeit bucks" remarks at The Young Bucks before declaring he's still the AEW World Champion.

In the main event, Punk reunited with FTR to defeat the trio of Samoa Joe and The Bullet Club Gold.

As many expected, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were not present for the debut episode of Collision. It looks like The Elite may not show up on the upcoming episode of Dynamite either, which will take place at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Fightful Select (Subscription required) has learned that the company had pre-taped some of The Elite's angles, which will be aired in the wake of their absence this Wednesday.

Interestingly, the word making the rounds backstage is that The Second City Saint could instead make an unannounced appearance on Dynamite. It's ostensibly clear that the company is trying to keep The Elite and CM Punk separate from one another.

With AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door right around the corner, CM Punk's rumored appearance could be linked to his next opponent.

