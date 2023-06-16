23-year veteran reportedly had "some heat" before being fired from AEW

Former AEW producer BJ Whitmer was fired from the company on June 13th, 2023, following the news that he had been arrested on domestic violence charges, but before he was fired, it seems like Whitmer may already have had heat backstage.

Whitmer was a core part of the AEW backstage crew at the beginning of the company in 2019, working as a producer all the way up to his recent firing, which was made public by All Elite Wrestling in a statement on their social media pages.

Having worked in the company since the beginning, fans thought that Whitmer was a respected member of the crew, but that wasn't always the case, especially towards the end, according to recent reports.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW B.J. Whitmer has been terminated following his arrest on domestic violence charges. While talent and staff are ultimately responsible for their own personal actions, this behavior is intolerable within AEW. AEW has reached out to offer support to those impacted by his behavior. B.J. Whitmer has been terminated following his arrest on domestic violence charges. While talent and staff are ultimately responsible for their own personal actions, this behavior is intolerable within AEW. AEW has reached out to offer support to those impacted by his behavior.

Fightful Select noted that BJ Whitmer had generated some backstage heat on himself due to how he had produced a recent match. The report doesn't state what match, in particular, but it was known for a long time that BJ had produced matches for a large amount of the AEW roster.

BJ Whitmer's former tag team partner was recently hired by AEW

Following BJ Whitmer's firing, there was a vacancy in the AEW Producer department, and All Elite Wrestling managed to bag themselves someone with a lot of experience in the industry.

The man in question is Jimmy Jacobs, who won the ROH Tag Team Championships with BJ Whitmer on two occasions in 2005 before the two men ended up feuding with each other after their tag team broke up.

IANdrew Dice Clay @IANdrewTheGiant BJ Whitmer fired and Jimmy Jacobs hired, eh? BJ Whitmer fired and Jimmy Jacobs hired, eh? https://t.co/MqtaxdHHKH

Jacobs has maintained a strong relationship with those in All Elite Wrestling over the years, especially The Elite, who played a part in Jacobs being fired from WWE in 2017 when the group "invaded" an episode of Raw, and Jimmy took the chance to catch up with his old friends.

