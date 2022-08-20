Former WWE Superstars reportedly sign contract extensions with Tony Khan's AEW

2point0 have reportedly signed contract extensions with AEW, according to reports from Fightful Select.

2point0, formerly known as EverRise in WWE, first appeared in All Elite Wrestling in August 2021 before their official signing later that month. At the time, they were referred to as Chase Parker and Matt Lee. They were renamed Angelo Parker and Matt Menard once they joined Chris Jericho's stable, the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Menard is currently out with an injury but has still been prominently featured on-screen and on commentary for AEW. Angelo Parker has featured on AEW Dark since his partner's injury, wrestling a minute-and-a-half match against Cameron Stewart. More recently, Parker took a strike from Ricky Steamboat during Dynamite this past week.

Fightful stated in their report that the two have received heavy praise from peers for their work in AEW. The two are said to have been good to work with over the year they've been with the promotion.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW



is LIVE on TBS! Jericho Appreciation Society isn't keen on legendary Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat weighing in on Daniel Garcia & his discord with Chris Jericho after his incredible match against Bryan Danielson! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! Jericho Appreciation Society isn't keen on legendary Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat weighing in on Daniel Garcia & his discord with Chris Jericho after his incredible match against Bryan Danielson! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/exbaWIIWXN

The team last performed at Blood & Guts alongside their JAS cohorts against the Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, and Ortiz. Menard confirmed that he had sustained a shoulder injury during the contest.

2point0's Matt Menard attributes a lot of his success in AEW to Chris Jericho

One half of 2point0, Matt Menard, explained why he originally joined Chris Jericho back in March following the Revolution event in an Instagram promo.

During which he described that following their release from WWE, it was Le Champion who provided them with the opportunity in All Elite Wrestling. The pair had previously worked in WWE for the NXT and 205 Live brands:

"Let's talk about Chris Jericho. Remember last July 2021...Who was there for us? Who extended their hand? Who invited me into his home? Chris Jericho...Gave us an opportunity. Opened the doors to AEW and I will never forget it." (H/T Fightful)

It was reported that the pair had signed a new deal with WWE only to be released just 10 days later. During their time with the company, they made their RAW debuts as enhancement talent against the Authors of Pain in 2019.

However, they spent the majority of their time with NXT and 205 Live, most notably competing in the prestigious Dusty Rhodes Classic.

Are you glad to hear 2point0 are staying with All Elite Wrestling? Or would you have preferred to see them elsewhere? Let us know that and more in the comments below.

