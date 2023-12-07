3-time WWE champion nearing his AEW return - Reports

The highly-anticipated return of a former WWE Superstar may be imminent following some recent reports that he was seen backstage for the promotion. The star in question is Kyle O'Reilly.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion has had quite a career, having competed for several major promotions. These included runs in ROH, NJPW, PWG, and WWE before heading to AEW.

O'Reilly was last seen in the ring a year and a half ago when he faced Jon Moxley on Dynamite after winning the Casino Battle Royale. He suffered a neck injury and has had to deal with some complications post-surgery.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Kyle O'Reilly was seen backstage in AEW, indicating that he may be gearing up for a comeback. This was following a period where his injury pushed back any return to the ring. It remains to be seen whether AEW will pull the trigger and bring him back into the fray.

Expand Tweet

He was last seen standing alongside his Undisputed Era comrades Adam Cole and Bobby Fish, and with the arrival of Roderick Strong this year, it seemed like a reunion may be in place. But with Fish now being a free agent and Cole dealing with an injury, fans may have to wait for a while.

Do you want to see the former WWE faction reunite? Let us know in the comments section below.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here