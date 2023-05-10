37-year-old former champion reportedly working as a free agent in Tony Khan's promotion

Former ROH World Television Champion Shane Taylor is reportedly working as a free agent in Tony Khan's promotion.

The 37-year-old has been rumored to be with ROH full-time, but sources have confirmed that this is not the case. Taylor is just one of several ROH veterans currently free agents, including Rhett Titus, Cheeseburger, and LSG.

Shane Taylor has regularly appeared and won matches on ROH TV tapings, leading many to assume he is working with the company full-time. However, according to reports from Fightful Select, Taylor is a free agent in Tony Khan's promotion, despite his frequent appearances on Ring of Honor.

Jacob Cohen @MrJacobCohen Scoop #10: Silas Young says he was the most dominant TV Champion in ROH History



Shane Taylor comes out and disagrees



Scoop #10: Silas Young says he was the most dominant TV Champion in ROH History

Shane Taylor comes out and disagrees

They will have a match next week

As for the veterans, Rhett Titus, Cheeseburger, and LSG are free agents despite regularly appearing on ROH TV. Titus has also been teaming with Tracy Williams on The Foundation but is a regular on NWA TV, while Cheeseburger and LSG have appeared on AEW TV.

As for Taylor, his impressive performances on ROH TV have certainly put him on the radar of other promotions. It remains to be seen where he'll end up next, but no doubt his talent and experience will make him a valuable addition to Tony Khan's roster.

Former ROH Champion Shane Taylor talks about Tony Khan's promotion locker room experience

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSkripted, Taylor mentioned that he could not speak for others, but his experience has been good.

“I can only speak to my experience what I’ve seen so far has been good, but again, none of what anybody else’s opinions are of what anybody has said has anything to do with me. So that’s their business, not mine. From the few times that I’ve been there, it’s been great, that’s the only thing I’ve got.” [24:25 - 24:54]

He added that backstage tension among talent is not his business, and he has only been there a few times, but it has been great.

