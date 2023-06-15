39-year-old released WWE Superstar signs with AEW - Reports

In a surprising move, former WWE Superstar Jimmy Jacobs has reportedly signed with AEW.

According to wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, Jimmy Jacobs has left Impact Wrestling, where he had been serving as a part of the creative team, to join AEW. This news has sent shockwaves through the wrestling community. It has sparked speculation about the potential impact Jacobs could have on All Elite Wrestling programming.

Fightful Select had reported that Jacobs was spotted backstage at Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite in Washington D.C. This sighting further fueled rumors of his involvement with the company.

Dave Meltzer has confirmed that Jimmy Jacobs has left Impact Wrestling and has joined AEW as producer. Jacobs is backstage at #AEWDynamite tonight.

Tony Khan has been actively bolstering its creative team in preparation for the launch of AEW Collision, a new two-hour program set to debut this Saturday on TNT. Bryan Danielson also recently confirmed his involvement in the creative process.

Jacobs brings a wealth of experience to AEW, having previously worked as a WWE writer from 2015 to 2017. However, he was fired for taking pictures with members of The Bullet Club during a "invasion" angle on WWE Raw for Being The Elite.

Fans eagerly await the official announcement and look forward to witnessing the impact Jacobs will have on AEW.

