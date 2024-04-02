4 More AEW stars reportedly let go by Tony Khan

AEW is undergoing a lot of changes as four more stars have reportedly been let go of their contracts. Tony Khan has a stacked roster and is going about clearing it one by one.

Fightful Select has reported that The Boys from Ring of Honor have been given the boot. That team consists of Brandon and Brent Tate. They were the former Ring of Honor Six-Man Tag Team Champions along with Dalton Castle.

The other names that were reportedly let go by Tony Khan were masked high flyer, Gravity, Slim J, and Jora Johl. These stars mainly performed in the Ring of Honor and appeared sporadically in AEW.

These were not the only ones that were shown the door by Tony Khan. Popular ring announcer Dasha Kuret was also let go as part of the unexpected release. Before joining AEW, she was a part of WWE and with her being let go right now, there will be a lot of people thinking she might return to WWE, given that it is WrestleMania season.

Tony Khan has been criticized by many for having an oversized roster and this could be one of his first steps to cut down on roster size.

