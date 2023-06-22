5-time WWE Champion reportedly "in the building" ahead of AEW Dynamite

A former WWE champion may be gearing up for an appearance on Dynamite, according to a recent report.

The star is none other than CM Punk. While he had been away for a long time after the events of the infamous All Out incident last year, his return to the company on Collision confirmed his employment in AEW. Furthermore, his return also sparked a conversation about whether he was going to be kept away from the Elite.

While previous reports had suggested that a hard brand split between Dynamite and Collision may be in order, Tony Khan has confirmed that it was not the case. This also raised the question of whether Punk would appear again on Dynamite.

As per a recent update by Bryan Alvarez on Twitter, the former WWE Superstar was spotted in the building ahead of this week's Dynamite.

"Punk is in the building"

You can check out the full tweet here:

Bryan Alvarez @bryanalvarez Punk is in the building Punk is in the building

While this does not necessarily mean CM Punk will appear on the live show, the chances may be significantly higher now. It remains to be seen what the episode of Dynamite has in store.

Do you want to see CM Punk have a segment on Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below!

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes