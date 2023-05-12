5-time WWE Champion unlikely to return to AEW for All In - Reports

A former WWE Champion is probably not to return to AEW ahead of their All In event at Wembley Stadium, despite the history he has with the company.

The former champion in question is Bret Hart, who famously competed in the main event of Summerslam 1992 against The British Bulldog for the WWE Intercontinental Championship in the same venue in London.

All In will be the first wrestling show at Wembley Stadium since Bret and Bulldog's classic main event, but according to Dave Meltzer in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Hitman is unlikely to make an appearance at All In.

“Obviously, there has been a lot of U.K. sentiment toward Tony Khan to bring in Smith Jr., since he’s already there, and Bret Hart, for an appearance on this show. I don’t believe Hart can legally appear due to his WWE deal, as that’s the reason Hart has never appeared on an episode of Impact.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

This news will obviously be disappointing for wrestling fans who expected The Hitman to return to the legendary stadium one more time. However, The British Bulldog's son Davey Boy Smith Jr. will be in London over All In weekend as he will be part of Progress Wrestling's "It's Clobberin' Time" event the night before All In.

When did Bret Hart first appear in AEW?

Some people may have read the title of this piece and thought, "How could Bret Hart return to AEW?" It might feel like lightyears ago today, but The Hitman played a major role in All Elite Wrestling's first show.

Bret was a special guest at the inaugural Double or Nothing event in 2019, where he was given the honor of revealing the AEW World Championship belt.

Not only did he reveal the belt's design, but he was also mocked by Maxwell Jacob Friedman, who interrupted Hart's segment to cut a promo of his own.

Would you like to have seen Bret Hart at All In? Let us know in the comments section down below!

