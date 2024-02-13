6 ft 1 in star expected to make AEW in-ring return at Revolution 2024 - Reports

A former world champion is expected to make his AEW in-ring return next month, per a recent report.

The name in question is none other than Will Ospreay. He signed a full-time contract with AEW at the 2023 Full Gear pay-per-view. However, he has not yet joined the company as a full-time talent due to his commitments with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. In the past, he has competed in several high-profile matches for All Elite Wrestling as part of the promotion's partnership with NJPW.

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said Ospreay could show up on Dynamite soon, and his first match as a contracted AEW talent could take place on March 3, 2024, the date of the Revolution pay-per-view:

"Mercedes [Mone] is on March 13th. [Kazuchika] Okada, I don’t know. And Ospreay could be (...) I was told Ospreay is in Greensboro, [but] that could have changed. But I mean, I was told by someone who would know that he was going to be wrestling a match in Greensboro [Revolution's host city]. So that’s March 3rd."

Meltzer added that the 6 ft 1 in star had finished his dates with NJPW, so he could appear on Dynamite in the next few weeks:

"And at that point, Ospreay has got no more dates. So I’m going to guess that he would probably show up on Dynamite not this Wednesday but next Wednesday [February 21]. If he’s going to do a match, you know, it’d be whoever he does that angle with when he comes out. I don’t know who it would be." [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Will Ospreay lost his last match before officially joining the AEW roster

Will Ospreay spent more than eight years in New Japan Pro-Wrestling before his recent departure. He wrestled his last match for the Japanese promotion at NJPW New Beginning 2024.

It was a five-on-five steel cage match between Ospreay's group, United Empire, and Bullet Club War Dogs. The Aerial Assassin's squad shockingly suffered a defeat in the contest.

Fans have been anticipating Ospreay's arrival in AEW as a full-time star for a while. Only time will tell what the Tony Khan-led creative team has in store for him.

