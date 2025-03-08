Absent former WWE star still "under contract" with AEW [Reports]

Reports regarding a former WWE Superstar's two-month absence from AEW have come to the fore. It has been rumored that they are still under contract with the company despite being on a hiatus.

Mike Bennett and Matt Taven were a big part of All Elite Wrestling across 2024. After being revealed as the Devil's henchmen and part of the Undisputed Kingdom faction, they were active on TV, even up to their babyface turns. However, they have not been seen since the Worlds End PPV in December last year, where Kyle O'Reilly officially joined the group and reunited with his friends.

Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select Answers was asked about the status of Taven and Bennett, seeing as they haven't been on TV with their faction for some time. The duo has also not been seen on ROH, as they have been taking more independent bookings. Sapp mentioned how he had no information about Matt Taven but revealed that Mike Bennett was still under contract.

How has the Undisputed Kingdom been doing in AEW?

At the start of 2025, they have been operating as a three-man team, with Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly being the only ones making consistent appearances in AEW.

They have found great success in trios action, even beating Shane Taylor Promotions (STP) and Daniel Garcia with 2.0. They also triumphed over Garcia when he had FTR by his side. The only blemish to their flawless record was a World Trios Title match loss against The Death Riders. The champions won via a low blow, leading to a pinfall.

After getting the best of him several times, Daniel Garcia put his TNT Championship on the line against Adam Cole last week on Collision. The stars put it all on the line and delivered a sensational bout before STP got involved and blindsided both competitors.

The Undisputed Kingdom looks like a faction that could find themselves with championship gold sometime soon, seeing as they are on great form that has only been hindered by outside interference. However, heading into this weekend at AEW Revolution, they are not booked for any match.

