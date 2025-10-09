  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Adam Cole begins a new career amid uncertain wrestling future - Reports

Adam Cole begins a new career amid uncertain wrestling future - Reports

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 09, 2025 00:56 GMT
Adam Cole is currently on a hiatus [Image Credit: AEW
Adam Cole is currently on a hiatus [Image Credit: AEW's X]

AEW star Adam Cole's career has seen many ups and downs so far. While he exudes natural charisma and is a fan favorite, injuries have hurt his career more than anything. In 2023, he headlined All In: London, one of the biggest pro wrestling events. However, he had to sit on the sidelines for over a year because of his ankle injury.

Ad

After The Panama City Playboy recovered from his leg injury, he won the AEW TNT Championship. He was scheduled to defend it at All In: Texas, but a concussion he suffered a few days earlier forced him to vacate the title. He then made a heartbreaking statement at All In and even hinted at a full-time retirement from in-ring competition.

While Adam Cole is recovering from a concussion, it looks like he's decided to pursue other activities. The former TNT Champion has always been a fan of video games. Recently, he also gave his voice to a video game called 'Curiosity,' where players help a cat with its different adventures. The game was released recently.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Jim Cornette shows concern for Adam Cole

The former TNT Champion's concussion was a shock to many stars, veterans, and fans, as he was in the middle of a successful title reign.

While speaking on Drive Thru, veteran Jim Cornette expressed concern about Adam Cole's health and advised him not to continue wrestling if he's told to do so.

"He’s getting frailer. I’m thinking that maybe he’s been doing it when he shouldn’t have been doing it… I’m more worried about him than his bad booking in f—ing AEW… I feel so bad for him. I like that kid and, but, and I know it’s what he’s always wanted to do, and he was doing it well, but goddamn, don’t kill yourself. Literally," he said.

It will be interesting to see what is next for The Panama City Playboy.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications