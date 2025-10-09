Adam Cole begins a new career amid uncertain wrestling future - Reports

AEW star Adam Cole's career has seen many ups and downs so far. While he exudes natural charisma and is a fan favorite, injuries have hurt his career more than anything. In 2023, he headlined All In: London, one of the biggest pro wrestling events. However, he had to sit on the sidelines for over a year because of his ankle injury.After The Panama City Playboy recovered from his leg injury, he won the AEW TNT Championship. He was scheduled to defend it at All In: Texas, but a concussion he suffered a few days earlier forced him to vacate the title. He then made a heartbreaking statement at All In and even hinted at a full-time retirement from in-ring competition.While Adam Cole is recovering from a concussion, it looks like he's decided to pursue other activities. The former TNT Champion has always been a fan of video games. Recently, he also gave his voice to a video game called 'Curiosity,' where players help a cat with its different adventures. The game was released recently.Jim Cornette shows concern for Adam ColeThe former TNT Champion's concussion was a shock to many stars, veterans, and fans, as he was in the middle of a successful title reign. While speaking on Drive Thru, veteran Jim Cornette expressed concern about Adam Cole's health and advised him not to continue wrestling if he's told to do so.&quot;He’s getting frailer. I’m thinking that maybe he’s been doing it when he shouldn’t have been doing it… I’m more worried about him than his bad booking in f—ing AEW… I feel so bad for him. I like that kid and, but, and I know it’s what he’s always wanted to do, and he was doing it well, but goddamn, don’t kill yourself. Literally,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see what is next for The Panama City Playboy.