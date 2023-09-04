AEW All Out 2023: MJF and Samoa Joe recreate unforgettable WWE moment from 2016 

In an interesting turn of events, AEW World Champion MJF lashed out at ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe tonight at All Out. The two stars not only recreated an iconic moment from a few years ago but also had a brawl.

To start this year's edition of All Out, Better Than You Bay Bay took on Dark Order's Alex Reynolds and John Silver in a defense of their Ring of Honor Tag Team Titles.

During the match, MJF was taken out of the equation after hurting his neck and had to be escorted backstage for treatment. Adam Cole was able to hold his own until MJF returned to help his team successfully defend the titles.

After the win, as the champions were on the ramp heading backstage, Samoa Joe, who was scheduled for the next match, made his entrance. As he passed by MJF, he shoved him, which the AEW World Champion did not appreciate, leading to a brawl between the two.

Samoa Joe used a Guillotine Lock on MJF, on the injured neck, which forced management to intervene.

Many noticed that the spot was a reference from seven years ago when MJF made a cameo as a security guard in NXT Takeover Brooklyn in 2016 during Samoa Joe's entrance. The AEW World Champion was walking alongside Joe in the segment and was pushed by the latter.

However, things seem far from over between the two stars, and it remains to be seen how things will pan out.

