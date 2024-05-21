AEW announcement about a massive change expected imminently - Reports

AEW officials have reportedly decided on a major change to one of their biggest events of the year. New backstage details have come to light recently ahead of an expected announcement.

The sixth annual AEW All Out pay-per-view was previously announced for Labor Day Weekend - Sunday, September 1 from Now Arena near Chicago, Illinois. However, the holiday weekend tradition is set to move to another weekend.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that All Elite Wrestling is set to move All Out 2024 pay-per-view to Saturday, September 7. The venue will not change, according to sources.

The reason for the change is related to fan concerns over All In and All Out being too close together. Due to the concern, All Out will now take place on the Saturday before the NFL season kicks off.

The company is also set to tape Rampage and Collision on Friday, September 6 from the Chicago area. The details on those tapings have not been confirmed as of now.

All Out has been held on Labor Day Weekend since the inaugural event in 2019. Ticket information is set to be announced soon as well. All In 2024 is scheduled for Sunday, August 25 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.