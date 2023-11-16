AEW backstage allegedly divided between two names for the true identity of Tony Khan's Full-Gear singing

AEW Full Gear will seemingly include the debut of one of the most respected names in the industry. While many fans have given their takes on the matter, Wrestling Observer has reached out to AEW.

Recently, Tony Khan revealed that he has secured yet another star to be signed to his promotion, but unlike in the past, he seems to be setting up a special reveal. According to Dave Meltzer, his sources have given him two potential names.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer revealed that he has been in touch with two sources, but both gave him different names.

"I know two people have told me who it is, and they have two different names… so I don't know that anyone really knows." (H/T: WrestleTalk).

It remains to be seen who the new signee will be, but the person is interestingly being given a lot of fanfare. AEW World Champion MJF recently speculated who the person could be in response to Tony Khan's original post.

Jon Moxley is the favorite to win going into his AEW Full-Gear match

While the new All Elite signee will definitely draw all the attention, many championships are on the line this weekend. Moxley has been in a heated feud with Orange Cassidy, and the two men are entering the latest chapter of their war for the AEW International Championship.

According to BetOnline's current live betting odds, Jon Moxley is favored over Orange Cassidy. While this isn't a spoiler to the final outcome of their bout, based on statistics and booking trends, it's far more likely that the Purveyor of Violence will walk out with the title.

Either way, fans will have to catch the match for themselves this weekend. While the odds are in Moxley's favor, Orange Cassidy could still end up pulling off a massive upset victory.

