AEW Battle of the Belts IX date revealed - Reports

AEW has announced the date for its next Battle of the Belts special event, as originally reported by Devin Cutting via PW Insider. Battle of the Belts IX will take place on Saturday, January 13th, 2024, at 10 PM Eastern, airing live on TNT.

This keeps the momentum going for the series following the excitement of the previous installment, Battle of the Belts VIII.

While the weekly Collision show has generated buzz since debuting, the Battle of the Belts series remains a highlight in the company's programming. These specials deliver thrilling wrestling action in one-night tournaments and championship bouts. Fans look forward to the non-stop entertainment that Battle of the Belts can provide.

As 2024 approaches along with a new era for the promotion, Battle of the Belts IX kicks it off in January. With three months to prepare, one can expect All Elite Wrestling to craft an unforgettable night of action. While the match card will be announced at a later date, surprises are always in store for Battle of the Belts.

Title Matches announced for AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash

AEW Worlds End closed out 2023 with a night of unforgettable action. However, Tony Khan's promotion is already looking ahead to the new year. A championship bout has been confirmed for the January 3rd episode of Dynamite, emanating live from Newark's Prudential Center.

During Worlds End, a backstage segment occurred between Orange Cassidy and Dante Martin. It was officially announced that Cassidy will defend the International Championship against Martin on Dynamite. Cassidy has shined as the company's workhorse champion since regaining the title months ago. Now, the high-flying Martin gets his long-awaited opportunity.

Additionally, Mariah May will finally make her in-ring debut on this show. Tony Khan promises more matches and segments to be revealed for Dynamite's 2024 kickoff. With a title match slated and an emerging talent stepping into the ring, fans are in for a thrilling night to begin the new year.

The updated card stands as:

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Dante Martin

Mariah May in-ring debut.

