AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation results post-Double or Nothing (Spoilers)

Ahead of the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, AEW taped 13 matches in front of a live crowd Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, for the upcoming episodes of AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation.

The Wrestling Observer reported that the matches were taped on Friday before Dynamite and during the AEW fan festival on Saturday.

If you’re here today at #AEW Fan Fest, share your photos and videos using #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/hEHJkYllrQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2021

Given below are the results, courtesy of Jacob Cohen and Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp:

AEW Dark: Elevation (Monday, 31st May)

Thunder Rosa def. Reka Tehaka

The Acclaimed def. The Tate Twins

Leyla Hirsch def. Robyn Renegade

Varsity Blonds def. Chaos Project

Nyla Rose & Allie def. Red Velvet & Big Swole

Penta El Zero M def. Jack Evans

Tay Conti def. Ashley D'Amboise

Jungle Boy def. JD Drake

AEW Dark (Tuesday, 1st June)

Gunn Club (Billy & Colten Gunn) def. Cezar Bononi & Ryan Nemeth

Kris Statlander def. Robyn Renegade. Statlander's mouth was busted open, and she rubbed blood on her face.

Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Stu Grayson, 5) def. TH2 & Serpentico. Dark Order ran Luther off during the match.

Red Velvet def. Diamante

Jungle Boy, def. Bear Bronson

All the focus in All Elite Wrestling is currently on Double or Nothing, which will take place on 30th May.

Given below is the Double or Nothing 2021 match card:

Serena Deeb (C) vs. Riho (NWA World Women's Championship Match) Kenny Omega (C) vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Pac (AEW World Championship Match) Hikaru Shida (C) vs. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. (AEW Women's World Championship Match) Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo Casino Battle Royale: Christian Cage vs. Matt Sydal vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Jungle Boy vs. Matt Hardy vs. Marq Quen vs. Isiah Kassidy vs. The Blade vs. Evil Uno vs. Colt Cabana vs. Preston "10" Vance vs. Griff Garrison vs. Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Max Caster vs. Anthony Bowens vs. QT Marshall vs. Nick Comoroto vs. Dustin Rhodes vs. Lee Johnson vs. TBA "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Brian Cage Miro (C) vs. Lance Archer (AEW TNT Championship Match) The Pinnacle vs. The Inner Circle (Stadium Stampede match) Sting and Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page The Young Bucks (C) vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston (AEW World Tag Team Championship Match)

#AEW Countdown to #DoubleOrNothing 1 Hour Special Look at 7 Matches on Loaded Pay Per View Card!https://t.co/DwBSOoEb4W#AEWDoN is LIVE tomorrow night at 8e/5p on all major providers, @brlive and @FiteTV in the U.K. and internationally pic.twitter.com/bLBAMbDrD8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2021

