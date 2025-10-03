AEW delayed major plans for 5-time champion due to injury - Reports

AEW recently made a major change in its storyline concerning a five-time champion. This week's Dynamite was a pivotal episode for the promotion, and the company delivered a banger show. However, it has also marked the beginning of a new chapter in upcoming programming.Former AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega, who is also a former International, Tag Team, and two-time Trios Champion in AEW, was attacked by Andrade on this week's Dynamite. It marked the beginning of a potential feud between Omega and the former WWE star. However, before that, The Best Bout Machine was expected to target Kyle Fletcher after the brutal attack he suffered at the latter's hands.According to Dave Meltzer's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW has decided to delay a showdown between Fletcher and Omega for now due to the latter's injury. It suggests that The Cleaner is not at one hundred percent at the moment.Therefore, there are chances he would not be able to deliver his best performance against The Protostar. As a result, All Elite Wrestling decided to push this match further.Kenny Omega reacts to Andrade's attack at AEW DynamiteKenny Omega was ambushed by Andrade on this week's Dynamite, right after his trios match with Brodido against The Young Bucks and Josh Alexander. It marked yet another brutal beatdown for The Cleaner in a short span of time. In response, Omega took a lighthearted approach, giving an unserious reaction to the night's events.Taking to X/Twitter, Omega posted a meme to express his surprise over El Idolo's comeback. However, the caption was the thing that caught the attention, where he seems to be calling out his frustration over post-match beatdowns.&quot;All these postmatch beatdowns...,&quot; he wrote.Check out his X post below:Interestingly, in his last match, Omega was also laid out by Kyle Fletcher in a post-match beatdown, making Andrade's assault the second consecutive attack on him right after a bout. With that said, it will be interesting to see how The Best Bout Machine will get his payback against Andrade and The Don Callis Family.