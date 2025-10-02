Kenny Omega breaks silence after getting attacked by Andrade on AEW Dynamite

Former NXT Champion Andrade made his stunning return on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. The 35-year-old recently parted ways with rival promotion, WWE. His first stint in the Stamford-based company was successful. However, his second run there underdelivered due to Triple H's poor booking decisions. Andrade El Idolo made his All Elite Wrestling comeback after the conclusion of Kenny Omega &amp; AEW World Tag Team Champions Brodido vs. Josh Alexander &amp; the Young Bucks. After defeating their opponents, The Cleaner picked up the microphone and delivered a heartfelt promo. He then said goodbye to the crowd and was about to leave the ring. However, the lights went out.When they came back, the former WWE star was standing behind The Best Bout Machine. Andrade brutally attacked Omega and eventually joined The Don Callis Family. A few hours back, the former AEW World Champion responded to the Mexican star's assault on Dynamite. He was fascinated by fan beatdowns of the above segment. &quot;All these postmatch beatdowns...&quot; wrote Omega. The Don Callis Family now consists of 14 members and is looking invincible. Only time will tell if more members will be added to this heel faction. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that Andrade left WWE for an interesting reason Andrade was married to former Women's World Champion Charlotte Flair from 2022 to 2024. They recently divorced, and Vince Russo cites this reason for the 35-year-old's departure from World Wrestling Entertainment. &quot;I am not the kind of guy that tries to find this stuff out because I don't care. But I am sure that you know, him and Charlotte [Flair] being divorced and working for the same company, that could be you know, uncomfortable. Then I hear he was ghosting them for a while or something like that... He probably wasn't satisfied with the way he was being used.&quot; said Russo. It will be interesting to see what the former Speed Champion will do in his second AEW stint. Hopefully, Tony Khan will use him well.