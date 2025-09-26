Veteran explains "uncomfortable" reason for Andrade no longer being in WWE (Exclusive)

Andrade parting ways with WWE was not something most expected so soon, which has led to questions about his departure. According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, it could have had something to do with Charlotte Flair and him being divorced.
Andrade was reportedly released by the Stamford-based promotion recently, although the reasons for it are not official yet. While he certainly had notable talent inside the ring, Vince Russo believes that his divorce with Charlotte Flair may have been a factor in his departure from WWE. Furthermore, it is also possible that Andrade was no longer feeling fulfilled after joining Triple H's roster.
Speaking on Writing with Russo, Vince Russo stated:
"I am not the kind of guy that tries to find this stuff out because I don't care. But I am sure that you know, him and Charlotte being divorced and working for the same company, that could be you know, uncomfortable. Then I hear I was ghosting them for a while or something like that... He probably wasn't satisfied with the way he was being used."
The WWE veteran wanted to see Andrade team up with Alberto Del Rio
According to Vince Russo, Andrade and Alberto Del Rio would have made a commendable team if they were working together.
Speaking on the same episode of Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran stated:
"I think you definitely had the ability and on top of that. I mean, he was a good looking guy. I mean, you know, God, bro, him and... Del Rio, can you, those guys together as a team? Like, are you freaking kidding me? I mean, that would be an unbelievable team, you know what I mean? I think he had all the tools, bro."
As of now, only time will tell what is next for Andrade down the line.
