Andrade could have worked with another ex-WWE star, veteran thinks, to make "an unbelievable team" (Exclusive)

Andrade was recently let go from WWE, although the reason for it is yet to be made official. When speaking about it, wrestling veteran Vince Russo expressed regret about the release and also commented on how he would fit with another star, Alberto Del Rio.

Alberto Del Rio was also someone who had a less-than-satisfactory run in the Stamford-based promotion, having parted ways with WWE in less than a year in 2016. According to Russo, Alberto and Andrade together could have made a fantastic duo.

When asked about why Andrade could have been let go by the company, the WWE veteran stated on Writing with Russo:

"I think you definitely had the ability and on top of that. I mean, he was a good looking guy. I mean, you know, God, bro, him and... Del Rio, can you, those guys together as a team? Like, are you freaking kidding me? I mean, that would be an unbelievable team, you know what I mean? I think he had all the tools, bro."

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long also commented on Andrade leaving

According to Teddy Long, Andrade may have had an attitude problem backstage, which led to his departure.

Speaking on an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy stated:

"I have no idea. You know, I never met the guy. But you know, like, being in this business as long as I have, you know, sometimes you know guys... And I have watched him, I have seen him, I know who he is. It might be an attitude problem there. Might be hard to, might be a guy that's hard to get along with. So, sometimes when it's like that, when you can't tell a guy nothing, he's gonna do what he wants to do, then the best thing for you to do is to let him go."

As of now, it remains to be seen what Andrade plans to do next.

