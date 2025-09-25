"Might be an attitude problem" - 35-year-old WWE star was fired due to backstage conflicts, believes Teddy Long (Exclusive)

WWE has often released stars from its roster in lieu of disciplinary action, and that seems to have been the case for a recent reported firing as well. According to Hall of Famer Teddy Long, the reason could potentially have been the star's attitude backstage.

The star being talked about is Andrade, who returned to WWE last year after leaving AEW. While he was originally quite over with fans, his appearances on shows became sporadic, leading to questions about his future. Reports later stated that he was fired from the company.

Speaking about the reason for this on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long said:

"I have no idea. I mean I never even met the guy. But you know like, being in this business as long as I have you know, sometimes you know guys... And I have watched him, I have seen him, I know who he is. It might be an attitude problem there. Might be hard to, might be a guy that's hard to get along with. So, sometimes when it's like that, when you can't tell a guy nothing, when he can't tell a guy nothing, he's gonna do what he wants to do, then the best thing for you to do is to let him go." (5:35 onwards)

Bill Apter also commented on Andrade's WWE departure

According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, Andrade parting ways with the Stamford-based promotion was probably inevitable if someone important did not get along with him.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter said:

"What I have heard is, it's an old line but if somebody in the company has a bug up their butt about you, you can't scratch it out. That's what I heard, somebody in the company was not happy. Keep in mind also, his ex-wife Charlotte Flair who is a major player in the company, and she would not want him out of there."

For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what Andrade plans on doing next.

