3 AEW stars who can retire Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega is considered one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. In his career spanning over two decades, The Best Bout Machine has given some great matches and feuds for the industry while winning several championships all around the globe. However, Omega has faced a hit on his consistency in the ring over the past years due to several health issues.

While it is unfortunate, it is easy to believe that the former AEW World Champion is in the twilight years of his career. Therefore, fans have been buzzing about what could be the final ride for Omega in All Elite Wrestling. Some fans question who could be the man to retire The Cleaner from the world of professional wrestling.

Therefore, let's discuss three stars who carry the potential to retire Kenny Omega:

#3. Hangman Page

Hangman Page and Kenny Omega share a deep history in All Elite Wrestling. They have worked both as good friends and bitter enemies in the company over the past years. Currently, they have only one match in the Jacksonville-based promotion, leaving room for another epic showdown between the two stars.

Page could be an ideal final opponent for Omega to honor The Elite roots of The Cleaner. In the past, The Anxious Millennial Cowboy has proved that he carries the ability to make character transition swiftly, something that can work heavily in a potential showdown with Omega, who will undoubtedly be cheered by the fans in his last years.

Besides, a loss against a former ally could be a storybook ending for The Cleaner's illustrious career in professional wrestling.

#2. Will Ospreay

Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega have been fierce rivals in professional wrestling over the years. In their careers, they have faced each other three times, with The Cleaner having two victories over The Ariel Assassin. However, fans have been rooting to see another clash between Ospreay and Omega, now that they have established themselves as the big stars in the industry.

Omega vs. Ospreay's potential match could be an incredible final match for The Best Bout Machine's career. The former AEW International Champion has often called Kenny his idol. Therefore, fans' deep connection with both the stars and their incredible wrestling skills creates a perfect dream passing the torch scenario in the coming years down the line.

#1. Kyle Fletcher can retire Kenny Omega

Kyle Fletcher is one of the direct nemesis of Kenny Omega in All Elite Wrestling. The Protostar destroyed The Best Bout Machine last month, putting him out of action for several weeks. It creates an incredible scenario for Fletcher, demanding that Omega put his career on the line in their potential match down the line.

AEW has been pushing Kyle Fletcher as the future of the company. However, he still needs that big win to solidify himself. If he ends up being the one to retire a legend like Kenny Omega, it could become a career-defining win for him in the company. He would be elevated to the status of a potential contender to become the AEW World Champion down the line.

