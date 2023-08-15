AEW drama finally over? Details of CM Punk's text message apology to Hangman Page revealed

CM Punk has allegedly already tried to make amends with Hangman Page after his post-AEW Collision promo on his former rival. Multiple reports are now confirming he did so via text, and now the reasons behind his promo have possibly been disclosed.

Last week's episode of Collision notably took place in Hangman Page's hometown, and since there's history between him and CM Punk, the "Real" AEW World Champion took the chance to cut a promo against him. However, this quickly devolved into more drama, but the issues might have already been resolved.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez confirmed Punk's text to Hangman.

"The claim from the CM Punk side is that he apologized to Hangman Page and that there were other things claimed as well – but what I can say is that he did, in fact, send a text message to Hangman Page apologizing for the promo on Saturday," Alvarez said. [00:48 onward]

Dave Meltzer added to the conversation, revealing that Punk attempted to do a comedy promo on Page at first.

"It was [an] attempt to do a comedy line that backfired, and he realized it the minute he did it that it backfired. I watched the thing and it certainly seemed like he got mad at a sign in the crowd, and that was his reaction to it." [01:23 onward]

Meltzer also noted that CM Punk's reference to "heart and soul" during his promo referred to the press release of The Elite's re-signing, where one of them claimed they are the promotion's "heart and soul."

Dave Meltzer believes that CM Punk is at the center of all the current AEW drama

The backstage issues in AEW have allegedly devolved since Punk's return, as some reports now claim that stars unaffiliated with both parties are simply avoiding The Second City Saint to stay out of the drama.

Later in the same episode, Meltzer expressed how Punk is at the center of all the issues.

"The situation is that he [CM Punk] gets mad if anyone brings anything up. But he’s the catalyst for every one of these things. So really, if there’s anything, it’s that when he came back he should’ve been there and his mentality is that ‘It’s not good for business, it’s not good for the public opinion of the company’ and he’s not wrong!" [06:11 onward]

Additionally, Meltzer also criticized CM Punk for being upset with Ryan Nemeth for reacting to his ESPN article. Could all of AEW's issues simply be resolved if Punk takes accountability, or is there more to everything that Dave Meltzer and fans aren't aware of?

