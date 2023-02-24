AEW could effect WWE's future TV deal after recent business change

A recent business development involving AEW and WWE could be a catalyst to the latter's TV deal changing in the future.

The Stamford-based Promotion currently maintains a relationship with BT Sports, which Warner Bros Discovery has reportedly purchased. Given that AEW's TV deal also involves Warner Bros. Discovery, speculation about whether this would affect WWE has surfaced lately.

According to a recent report by Dave Meltzer, Vince McMahon's Promotion will seemingly undergo no changes as of this moment. However, it is still a mystery whether the purchase of BT Sports (soon to undergo a name change to TNT Sport) will affect the Stamford-based company's future TV deal.

"Whether the WBD ownership of it will down the line play into a change after the current contract ends is to be determined. The current WWE deal is exclusive so that no other wrestling group can air on the station. AEW had a deal with ITV so it has a larger viewership in that country even though WWE is the more popular brand. But the U.S. relationship with WBD and AEW could also play a part down the line." (H/T WrestlingObserver)

AEW Dynamite broke the 1 million barrier this week

While Tony Khan's Promotion has been harshly criticized for its booking in the last few months, the flagship show Dynamite managed to surpass 1 million viewers this week.

This week's episode kicked off with Wheeler Yuta and Orange Cassidy facing off with the All-Atlantic Title at stake. The match was followed by several other bouts, including a Tag Team Battle Royale that was won by Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

Tony Khan's announcement could also have played a part in the rise in viewership. The average number of viewers this week was 1,028,000, exceeding last week's numbers by a significant margin.

As of now, it remains to be seen whether the Jacksonville-based company can maintain the momentum in the coming weeks.

