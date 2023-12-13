AEW could face $34 million loss this year - Reports

AEW has seemingly been having a tough time as of late, and a recent report has indicated that the company could lose as much as $34 million this year.

It was recently reported that All Elite Wrestling generated more revenue in 2023 than in 2022. Dave Meltzer mentioned that the company would post a figure between $170 million and $175 million this year.

Brandon Thruston of Wrestlenomics, however, disputed the abovementioned report. The outlet estimated that AEW's net revenue for 2023 would land somewhere around $154 million, over $50 million more than their earnings for 2022.

Expand Tweet

Brandon Thurston added that despite the increase in revenue, AEW was still not making a profit, as the company's estimated outlay for the year was around $188 million. If the estimation is correct, All Elite Wrestling could report a loss of approximately $34 million in 2023.

Things aren't all gloom and doom for AEW going forward

While it might seem like a big deal on the surface, a loss of $34 million may not significantly impact All Elite Wrestling's long-term success.

Thurston mentioned in his earnings report that All Elite Wrestling could be in the green in terms of its net revenue and expenses as early as the beginning of 2025.

Expand Tweet

This could come down to All Elite Wrestling negotiating a lucrative new deal as part of its media rights fees in the United States. The promotion's current TV contract with Warner Bros. Discovery is set to expire in 2024.

All Elite Wrestling has a strong relationship with WBD as the promotion currently airs three weekly shows across two of their networks, TNT and TBS, respectively. The Tony Khan-led company also produces four Battle of the Belts specials, an All Access show, and various countdown programs before pay-per-views.

Are you excited for the future of All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.