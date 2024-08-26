AEW forced to cut short major match at All In 2024 - Reports

A recent report has shed light on AEW cutting a marquee match's length at All In 2024 owing to time constraints. It was revealed that Jack Perry and Darby Allin's clash suffered, as the event had to be finished within the stipulated time.

Allin challenged Perry for the latter's TNT Championship in a Coffin Match at All In. The two performers wasted no time and quickly went into the second gear. However, fans were surprised when the bout ended in just over 10 minutes, making it one of the shortest matches on the main show.

As per Wrestling Observer Radio, the short length of the Coffin Match was due to AEW following a rigid schedule that needed the show to end at a specified time. While Darby Allin's loss left the Wembley crowd disappointed, they soon erupted in joy when Sting appeared for the first time since his retirement earlier this year.

Jack Perry issues a threat to Sting after AEW All In 2024

Following his successful title defense, Jack Perry and The Young Bucks were interrupted by Sting while they were trying to further assault Darby Allin.

This left The Scapegoat fuming. In a post-show backstage interview, the reigning TNT Champion warned The Icon to stay away from this business.

“I have been waiting a long time for this. First of all, Sting. You had a retirement most people can only dream of, and you came back here to Wembley Stadium to take something away from me. And if you ever do that again, I will put you in a coffin for good," Perry said.

While Sting has retired from in-ring competition for good, there's no doubt fans would love to see him take on Jack Perry in a singles contest. It will be interesting to see if the legendary performer responds to the erstwhile Jungle Boy's warning in the coming days.

