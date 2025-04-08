AEW and former WWE US Champion had 'heavy creative differences' [Reports]

AEW recently released a bunch of talent, which included former WWE names like Malakai Black and Miro. According to recent reports, former United States Champion Miro had some major creative issues in the company.

In 2020, Miro inked a deal with AEW and debuted for the promotion. He had a dominant run in the company after winning the TNT Championship. However, after losing the title, Miro disappeared from television, and his brief run after returning was underwhelming.

On a recent Q/A, Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp spoke about Miro's career in All Elite Wrestling. He reported that The Redeemer had creative differences in the company, which led to him not being used on television, along with Malakai Black:

"Miro and AEW had heavy creative differences. The latter two were benched for an extended period of time." -Fightful Select

Vince Russo on how WWE should bring Miro back to the company

Miro has reportedly inked a deal with WWE after recently leaving All Elite Wrestling. During his first stint with the company, Miro was booked as a dominating heel and had a great United States Championship reign.

During a recent edition of the Writing with Russo podcast, the former WCW World Champion Vince Russo said the promotion should pair Miro and Lana and book them as the dominant duo like before. Russo encouraged the promotion to keep The Redeemer as a heel:

"Bro, they had him on the brink [in 2015]. They had him right there to make him a major, major, major heel. Bro, that's how I would bring him in. I know him and Lana, I think they're back together. Bring them in where they left off, just depending what they do coming out of WrestleMania, but make him a heel and keep him untouched and unblemished so he means something, you know?" [1:42 – 2:11]

We will have to wait and see if the former TNT Champion Miro returns to WWE later this year.

