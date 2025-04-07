WWE must fix Rusev mistake from 10 years ago, veteran thinks (Exclusive)

Rusev became one of the top bad guys in WWE after moving to the main roster in 2014. According to former WWE writer Vince Russo, the company should bring The Bulgarian Brute back as a "major heel."
The pinnacle of Rusev's run as a WWE villain came in 2015 when he faced John Cena at WrestleMania 31. The 39-year-old reportedly re-signed with WWE last week after his four-and-a-half-year AEW run ended. It has also been confirmed that the wrestler rekindled his relationship with his wife Lana after separating in real life in 2023.
Many fans enjoyed Rusev's work as a babyface before WWE released him in 2020. However, Russo said on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo that he must be presented as a bad guy to fix booking mistakes from a decade ago:
"Bro, they had him on the brink [in 2015]. They had him right there to make him a major, major, major heel. Bro, that's how I would bring him in. I know him and Lana, I think they're back together. Bring them in where they left off, just depending what they do coming out of WrestleMania, but make him a heel and keep him untouched and unblemished so he means something, you know?" [1:42 – 2:11]
Watch the video above to hear Russo explain how he would create a WWE faction out of disgruntled former AEW stars.
Vince Russo reflects on Rusev's inconsistent booking
In 2019, Vince McMahon oversaw WWE's creative direction when Rusev's wife and former valet Lana started dating Bobby Lashley as part of an elaborate storyline.
Writing With Russo host Dr. Chris Featherstone would rather see the three-time United States Champion return as a babyface, but Vince Russo disagreed:
"See, I'm on the other side of that, Chris, because he was a hot heel, and him and Lana had a really good act until they messed it up. They did all the stuff with Lashley. Remember all that ridiculous stuff they did? Then after that, because of that, he was in no man's land." [3:39 – 3:54]
The popular star has not competed in a WWE match since the February 17, 2020, episode of RAW. On that occasion, he teamed up with Humberto Carrillo in a losing effort against Lashley and Angel Garza.
Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.