WWE must fix Rusev mistake from 10 years ago, veteran thinks (Exclusive)

Rusev became one of the top bad guys in WWE after moving to the main roster in 2014. According to former WWE writer Vince Russo, the company should bring The Bulgarian Brute back as a "major heel."

Ad

The pinnacle of Rusev's run as a WWE villain came in 2015 when he faced John Cena at WrestleMania 31. The 39-year-old reportedly re-signed with WWE last week after his four-and-a-half-year AEW run ended. It has also been confirmed that the wrestler rekindled his relationship with his wife Lana after separating in real life in 2023.

Many fans enjoyed Rusev's work as a babyface before WWE released him in 2020. However, Russo said on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo that he must be presented as a bad guy to fix booking mistakes from a decade ago:

Ad

Trending

"Bro, they had him on the brink [in 2015]. They had him right there to make him a major, major, major heel. Bro, that's how I would bring him in. I know him and Lana, I think they're back together. Bring them in where they left off, just depending what they do coming out of WrestleMania, but make him a heel and keep him untouched and unblemished so he means something, you know?" [1:42 – 2:11]

Ad

Ad

Watch the video above to hear Russo explain how he would create a WWE faction out of disgruntled former AEW stars.

Vince Russo reflects on Rusev's inconsistent booking

In 2019, Vince McMahon oversaw WWE's creative direction when Rusev's wife and former valet Lana started dating Bobby Lashley as part of an elaborate storyline.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Writing With Russo host Dr. Chris Featherstone would rather see the three-time United States Champion return as a babyface, but Vince Russo disagreed:

"See, I'm on the other side of that, Chris, because he was a hot heel, and him and Lana had a really good act until they messed it up. They did all the stuff with Lashley. Remember all that ridiculous stuff they did? Then after that, because of that, he was in no man's land." [3:39 – 3:54]

Ad

The popular star has not competed in a WWE match since the February 17, 2020, episode of RAW. On that occasion, he teamed up with Humberto Carrillo in a losing effort against Lashley and Angel Garza.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More