Former WWE couple back together a year after ending their marriage

A former WWE couple ended their marriage last year. Now, it looks like they are back together.

Miro and CJ Perry, known as Rusev and Lana respectively while in WWE, were one of the most beloved couples on WWE TV. Perry played the role of Miro's onscreen manager and was pivotal in his rise in the Stamford-based promotion. They tied the knot in 2016. However, after seven years of marriage, the couple reportedly started having problems in 2023 and even called it quits on their marriage. But they never officially filed for divorce. However, they have now decided to give their relationship a second chance.

The couple told TMZ that they started talking again in June 2024 and slowly rekindled their relationship over time. Perry even spent the Christmas holiday in Bulgaria. A few weeks ago, Miro and CJ Perry renewed their vows in a church in LA. Currently, they are living together.

Rikishi urged Miro to return to WWE

Miro's run in AEW dwindled pretty quickly over the years until he was not featured on TV at all. After a win over Andrade at Worlds End 2023, the former TNT Champion was absent from AEW TV for the entire year of 2024. Recently, it was reported that Miro was no longer with Tony Khan's promotion. Since his release, he already competed at Qatar Pro Wrestling against Alberto El Patron.

Speaking on his Off The Top podcast, Rikishi urged Miro to return home to World Wrestling Entertainment since he's already experienced the vibes of AEW.

"Go back home. He’s experienced the vibes in AEW, he got his money. I’m sure it was probably the easiest money he’s ever made [laughs], the scheduling is not like WWE’s. But sometimes, it’s not about money. It’s about an atmosphere. You want to work in an atmosphere where you feel like, ‘I can’t wait to go to work,’" said Rikishi. [H/T - Fightful]

It will be interesting to see if the former Rusev will return to the World Wrestling Entertainment in the near future.

