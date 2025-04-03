Is Rusev back in WWE? Explaining what's happened so far

Former WWE Superstar Rusev (aka Miro), who was part of WWE for nearly a decade, might return to the promotion after a five-year gap. The Stamford-based promotion had released Rusev in 2020 due to budget cuts, and he later signed up with Tony Khan's AEW.

However, after a successful run of three years, things rather plateaued for Rusev; by 2024, he had repeatedly requested his release from the company. After being absent from AEW TV for almost a year, Rusev was released by the Jacksonville-based promotion in February this year. Since then, rumors of his return to WWE started going around.

Now, according to PWInsider, Rusev has signed a new deal with the Stamford-based promotion. The website reported that The Bulgarian Brute was at WWE headquarters the previous day, and had supposedly signed a new contract with the company. However, the details of the new contract aren't public yet and there's been no update on his potential on-screen return.

Rusev is a three-time United States Champion and was a red-hot heel during his time in WWE. His association with Lana (aka CJ Perry) was received well by the WWE Universe and their chemistry was appreciated, until the company started a love triangle storyline between Bobby Lashley, Lana, and Rusev.

The fans criticized the storyline of Lana having an affair with Bobby Lashley, as she was married to Rusev in real life. Even though Rusev later said that he was ok with the storyline, it was still criticized.

Within months of this storyline, the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and due to budget cuts, he was released. It would be interesting to see how his second stint with WWE turns out if the speculations about his return are true.

Rusev was frustrated with WWE before his release

His release in 2020 wasn't seemingly just a case of some cost-cutting but The Bulgarian Brute was reportedly incensed with the Stamford-based promotion before leaving. It was also rumored that even before his eventual release, he had requested for the same.

The three-time US Champion himself made the revelation during an appearance on The Ryback Show in 2020. Rusev said that he underwent shoulder surgery in 2017, and it was shocking for him that nobody, from Vince McMahon or Triple H to any other official, checked up on him. That's when he said that he knew that he didn't want to be with the company any longer.

"I'm there laying by myself in the hospital and nobody cares, man, and then at the same time you're like, 'What am I doing?' Like why am I giving everything I have and I understand it's my dream, but gosh, darn, man. Thank God, I did enough for my investments, I don't need to work there at all. My wife is happy. Good for her. I'm done. I am done." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

However, times have changed, and Triple H is now the creative head. Rusev reportedly signing a new deal means that he has put the past behind him. It would be interesting to see how his return to the company now works out for the star.

