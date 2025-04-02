4 ways Rusev could return to WWE

Rusev could be making his return to WWE soon. It was reported today by PWInsider that the former champion had signed with the Stamford-based promotion after spending the past few years in All Elite Wrestling.

He was known as Miro in AEW, but had a bizarre run in the company. The veteran captured the TNT Championship, but would often disappear from television for months without any explanation. The 39-year-old was released by All Elite Wrestling in February earlier this year.

Listed below are four ways Rusev could make his return to the Stamford-based company:

#4. Rusev could make a surprise appearance at WWE WrestleMania 41

Rusev at a WWE live event in Cologne, Germany - Source: Getty

WWE is on the road to WrestleMania 41, and the biggest show of the year will air live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas later this month. The company could be planning a few surprises for The Show of Shows this year, and one of them could be the return of Rusev.

The Bulgarian Brute could make a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 41 in a few weeks. It would be a great moment for fans who have been hoping to see him return to the company for a while.

#3. He could confront LA Knight on SmackDown

LA Knight on SmackDown - Source: Getty

LA Knight is in his second reign as the United States Champion after defeating Shinsuke Nakamura last month on SmackDown to recapture the title. He defended the gold against Braun Strowman this past Friday on the blue brand, but the match ended in a no-contest after Jacob Fatu interfered.

The only title Rusev has ever captured in the company is the United States Championship, and he has won it three times. The veteran could confront LA Knight in the weeks ahead to set up a rivalry for the title.

#2. The veteran may try to talk sense into John Cena

John Cena made the shocking decision to turn heel after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match at the PLE last month. He aligned with The Rock and brutally attacked Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Cena will be challenging The American Nightmare for the title in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

The Cenation Leader was one of Rusev's biggest rivals during his time in WWE. Cena almost always emerged victorious, and the former AEW star was the heel during their rivalry. However, the former three-time US Champion could return as a babyface and try to talk some sense into The Franchise Player ahead of his match against Rhodes.

John Cena would become an even bigger heel if he called out his former rival for failing in All Elite Wrestling and having to crawl back to the Stamford-based promotion.

#1. The veteran could return alongside Lana to form a new power couple in the company

Former WWE star Lana - Source: Getty

Rusev is married to former WWE Superstar Lana (CJ Perry) in real life. The couple reportedly separated for a while, but recently reconciled to get back with each other again. They had a brief storyline in All Elite Wrestling together, but it never went anywhere, and both stars are no longer with the promotion.

Lana and her husband could return together in the weeks ahead to form a new power couple in the Stamford-based promotion. Wrestling fans would be elated to see them together again, and the 40-year-old could serve as Rusev's manager moving forward.

