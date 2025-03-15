Sensational new details on Rusev and Lana getting back together, Tony Khan's involvement - Reports

A recent report has provided new details regarding the news of Rusev (aka Miro) and Lana (aka CJ Perry) getting back together which includes Tony Khan. There were reports of the couple getting separated in late 2023.

Rusev and Lana have been married since 2016, during their time together in WWE. The couple was part of a storyline in AEW involving Andrade before their exit from the company.

Meanwhile, Dave Meltzer, in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, provided more details on Miro and CJ Perry's relationship. Meltzer reported that while the couple renewed their wedding vows recently, they were never divorced in the first place. Their split was allegedly a publicity stunt to build their onscreen story in AEW.

However, Tony Khan reportedly didn't want to go in the direction of the storyline, which turned out to be a point of contention between both sides. This was seemingly one of the reasons why they were left off TV for all of 2024.

WWE legend urged Rusev (aka Miro) to go back to the Stamford-based promotion

WWE legend, Rikishi wants Rusev (aka Miro) to return to the Stamford-based promotion after his recent release from AEW. Speaking on his Off The Top podcast, Rikishi stated the following:

“Go back home. He’s experienced the vibes in AEW, he got his money. I’m sure it was probably the easiest money he’s ever made [laughs], the scheduling is not like WWE’s. But sometimes, it’s not about money. It’s about an atmosphere. You want to work in an atmosphere where you feel like, ‘I can’t wait to go to work.’"

Miro is already rumored to return to WWE after his AEW release, and only time will tell if he brings Lana back with him as well. The Bulgarian Brute is a three-time United States Champion in WWE and spent six years on the main roster.

