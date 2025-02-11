John Cena's decade-old rival to attack him at WWE WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

WWE WrestleMania 41 is rapidly approaching. The biggest pro wrestling show of the year is just over two months away. The Road To WrestleMania is fully active and fans are intrigued as to which matches will take place at The Show of Shows.

One person who will certainly be in action at WrestleMania is John Cena. The Face That Runs The Place is in the middle of his retirement tour, and many believe he could challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title. If he does, he may be shockingly attacked by an old rival of his: Rusev.

Rusev, currently known as Miro, battled John Cena at WrestleMania 31 exactly ten years prior to this big show. The Bulgarian Brute infamously came out on a tank in what was an incredible Wrestlemania moment. Ultimately, though, he lost to Cena.

A decade later, Rusev could be seeking revenge. The former WWE star could make his return to the sports entertainment juggernaut by nailing Cena with a superkick, which in turn would cost John the world title. This would then kickstart a renewed rivalry between the two.

This is now possible thanks to Miro's status with AEW. According to reports, Miro has left All Elite Wrestling. This, in theory, means he should be able to appear at WrestleMania and re-create a legendary rivalry.

Rusev could go on to be a top WWE title contender

A feud with John Cena would be big for both men. Cena needs big-time feuds and stories during his last year as a WWE performer. At the same time, it would put a spotlight on Rusev in a big way.

Whether Rusev wins or loses, a big match and feud with John Cena would elevate him towards the top of the card. This could then mean that following their feud, he could be a top contender for a variety of titles.

For example, Rusev could challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship following a big-time match with Cena. Alternatively, if Gunther is still World Heavyweight Champion, the two heavyweights could go at it.

There is also the possibility of Rusev targeting the mid-card titles. Shinsuke Nakamura certainly needs a quality opponent. More interestingly, Rusev could take on Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship in what would be a clash of different generations.

Regardless of which title he'd pursue, costing John Cena a win at WrestleMania and a subsequent promo with the living legend would be the catalyst that gets The Bulgarian Brute ready for the next level.

