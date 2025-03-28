AEW held talks with 2-time champion; she later reconciled with WWE - Reports

A former champion had a fallout with WWE and held talks with AEW, according to a report. However, she later reconciled with the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Nikki Bella played a pivotal role in the women's revolution. She was a top star in the promotion and won the Divas Championship twice. However, she stepped away from in-ring competition in 2018 to pursue other business ventures. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020 along with her sister, Brie Bella.

Last year, there were reports that Nikki Bella was interested in joining All Elite Wrestling after All In: London. This got a lot of people talking about her potential return to wrestling. However, those rumors were squashed when she was a surprise entrant in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter is now reporting that AEW had talks with Nikki at one point, but nothing came from those discussions. She eventually reconciled with the Stamford-based promotion, leading to her comeback.

WWE star Chelsea Green wants a Hair vs. Hair match against Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella's return at the 2025 Royal Rumble has gotten a lot of people talking about her potential involvement in a storyline. However, there has been no indication of this happening anytime soon. However, a lot of people want to have a match against her, including Chelsea Green.

During the NASCAR Pennzoil Race press conference, Chelsea Green named Nikki Bella as her ideal WrestleMania opponent. Green also noted that she wanted a Hair vs. Hair bout against the Hall of Famer.

"I'm thinking my ideal match would be myself vs. Nikki Bella in a Hair vs. Hair match. That part is crazy. That part is a dream. Okay, the Hair vs. Hair match, that one is a dream. But me vs. Nikki Bella. I love Nikki. I grew up watching Nikki. She came back at the Royal Rumble. I think this could be the perfect time for her to really think her teeth into a feud and have a singles match," she said. [From 02:38 to 03:09]

It will be interesting to see whether this match will take place in the future.

