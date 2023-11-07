AEW is hopeful injured star will be back on TV very soon - Reports

An injured AEW star is reported to be on her way back to in-ring action. The name in question is none other than Yuka Sakazaki.

Sakazaki suffered a neck injury earlier this year and has been on the sidelines ever since. However, she made her comeback with her current promotion, Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling.

Even Fightful Select provided an update on how she spent her days out while injured. They reported that she was often seen backstage during events despite her injury, and that was seen as a plus. They also suggested that sources within AEW think that she will be back very soon.

Expand Tweet

Yuka recently announced that she will be heading to the United States after her TJPW contract runs out to work with Tony Khan & co.

Eric Bischoff criticizes Tony Khan for lack of storytelling in AEW

Eric Bischoff has never been one to shy away from taking a shot at AEW or Tony Khan. He has done that once again, and this time, he blasted the lack of storytelling in the company.

Speaking on his Strictly Business podcast, Eric lamented the fact that there has not been a long-term storyline.

“Here’s the truth. There’s nothing that I can say. There is nothing I can say that I haven’t been saying for two years. Right? There’s nothing new here. It’s the same issue over and over and over and over again. I can’t talk about storytelling any more than I have for the last two years. And by the way, two years ago, over two years ago now, probably, you know, everybody was like, oh, you’re so negative.” [H/T Ringside News]

Tony Khan will have to up his game if he is to impress the former RAW General Manager. Regardless, it will be interesting to see what TK has to say after Bischoff’s latest comments.

Do you agree with Eric Bischoff? Tell us in the comments below.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here