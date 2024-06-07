AEW interested in signing 3rd generation tag team - Reports

A popular wrestling Tag Team might head to AEW soon according to recent reports. The tag team in question is none other than Ross and Marshall Von Erich (The Von Erichs).

Marshall and Ross Von Erich are one of the top tag teams on the Independent circuit. The duo has been popular due to the history of the legendary Von Erich family in professional wrestling. Marshall and Ross have competed in multiple wrestling promotions including AEW, MLW, and Ring of Honor. The duo are former MLW World Tag Team Champions.

On the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that All Elite Wrestling is interested in signing Ross and Marshall Von Erich to the company:

"AEW are in discussions about signing Ross & Marshall Von Erich." - WON

The Von Erichs have been in talks with WWE and AEW

Marshall and Ross Von Erich are currently free agents in professional wrestling. The duo has a great relationship with All Elite Wrestling due to the company's promotion of the Iron Claw movie that revolved around the life of the Von Erich family.

However, the former MLW World Tag Team Champions are yet to ink a deal with a wrestling promotion. Speaking on their The Von Erichs' podcast, Marshall revealed that both have been in talks with the WWE and AEW and encouraged the fans to stay tuned:

"I know what I’m doing now. Before, the time they called us, we didn’t. So right now, we feel like we’re polished and ready. We could go wrestle anywhere. I feel like it’s coming, it’s coming soon. So this is like the calm before the storm. We’ve been in conversations with both companies and stuff. So we’re kind of just seeing where it goes, but it feels like the calm before a storm because I got a feeling it’s coming soon. I would love to talk on it more, but there’s some stuff I can’t really talk about yet." [H/T Fightful]

The Von Erichs' future could likely be in All Elite Wrestling however, signing with the WWE could do wonders for the talented tag team. It will be interesting to see where Marshall and Ross sign in 2024.