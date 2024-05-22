"It still can happen" - Popular tag team says they would "definitely" wrestle Dustin Rhodes and Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes are two of pro wrestling's most accomplished singles competitors, but they have also had tag team success over the years. Now, another popular tag team has made it known they want to face some of the top teams in WWE and AEW, including The Rhodes Brothers.

The third-generation Von Erichs have had runs with several promotions, including Pro Wrestling NOAH, TNA, and MLW, where they held the World Tag Team Championship. Tony Khan has booked the brothers in five AEW and ROH matches since December 2023, including the February 16 Rampage, where they teamed with Dustin for a win over three enhancement talents. One of their biggest matches was a loss to The Briscoes in July 2022 at the JCP Ric Flair's Last Match event.

Speaking on The Von Erichs Podcast, the sons of wrestling legend Kevin Von Erich were asked about a dream match. The 31-year-old Marshall named FTR, The Usos, The Hardys, and The Dudleys as opponents they'd like to face. He recalled the loss to The Briscoes as their favorite match and one of the most fun.

"FTR is definitely up there. We want to get in the ring with FTR over at AEW. The Usos, too. I think The Usos would be a fun match because brother on brother... that’d be good action. [Discussed The Hardy Boyz being their favorites as kids, but they were hurt at the break-up and promised to never be like that to each other] Also, The Dudleys... The Dudleys would be a cool match to have," Marshall Von Erich said.

Ross then named The Rhodes Brothers - Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes. The 35-year-old seemed confident that the match would happen one day.

"Can’t forget The Rhodes Brothers. We are definitely gonna do that one, too, at some point," Ross Von Erich said.

Marshall doubled down and reiterated confidence in a future tag team match between the two legendary families.

"Heck yeah. Which I think can happen... it still can happen," Marshall Von Erich said. [H/T Fightful]

Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes have not teamed up since January 8, 2020, when they defeated The Lucha Bros on AEW Dynamite. The brothers held the WWE Tag Team Championship twice.

Dustin Rhodes potentially reuniting with Cody Rhodes in WWE?

Dustin Rhodes is set to see his AEW contract expire in September of this year. It was noted in late 2022 that the deal was expiring at the end of July 2023, but it was confirmed months ago that the 36-year veteran is under contract with the company until this fall.

The Natural has not indicated his plans for the future, but there's constant fan speculation and rumors on a potential reunion of The Rhodes Brothers in WWE. A major name has also pitched a Hall of Fame induction for the former Goldust.

Cody Rhodes is the current WWE Champion, and they would likely have no trouble getting Dustin rehired, as the company can benefit from his in-ring talent and experience working with younger stars.

Dustin Rhodes' fifth run with WWE ended in April 2019 after he requested his release. He then joined AEW for a brutal loss to brother Cody Rhodes at the inaugural Double Or Nothing event.