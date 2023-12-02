The Undertaker says AEW star deserves WWE Hall of Fame induction

The Undertaker received his long-awaited induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022. The wrestling legend believes one of his former opponents, Dustin Rhodes, is destined to join him in the elite group one day.

Rhodes, formerly known in WWE as Goldust, currently works for AEW. The 54-year-old won several titles in WWE, including the Intercontinental Championship three times. Realistically, he is unlikely to become a WWE Hall of Famer while he is under an AEW contract.

On Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, The Undertaker addressed whether Rhodes is worthy of joining the WWE Hall of Fame:

"Absolutely. Oh yeah, 100 percent. This is a semantics thing at this point. I would imagine at some point down the road (...) I think his resume is Hall of Fame worthy. Obviously we know the one stickler [AEW] right now. I think at some point that goes away, and then I couldn't see too much time probably going by that he wouldn't be inducted." [1:07 – 1:57]

Rhodes left WWE in 2019 to join AEW. At the time, his brother Cody was one of the company's Executive Vice Presidents. Cody returned to WWE in 2022 and quickly established himself as a top babyface.

The Undertaker tells amusing Dustin Rhodes story

The April 25, 2021, episode of A&E show WWE's Most Wanted Treasures featured Kane and The Undertaker. The Brothers of Destruction tracked down several items of memorabilia from their careers, including The Phenom's tights from a match against Dustin Rhodes.

More than two decades on, The Undertaker noticed how his gear was covered in gold paint from Dustin Rhodes' Goldust character:

"I remember we did Lost Treasures and I was going through some stuff, and I pulled those [tights] out and I was like, 'Look, gold paint! I wore these with Goldust.' But yeah, he'll be in there [the WWE Hall of Fame] one day." [6:57 – 7:11]

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony takes place every year before WrestleMania. The 2024 event will be held on April 5 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

What are your thoughts on Dustin Rhodes' WWE Hall of Fame credentials? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.