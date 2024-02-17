"Teaming with these boys is special to me" - Dustin Rhodes comments ahead of major match on AEW Rampage

Dustin Rhodes had some wonderful comments about his tag team partners ahead of a major match on AEW Rampage.

The Von Erichs are one of the most legendary families in professional wrestling. They were known for their wrestling prowess in the ring as well as the tragedy that befell the family, where almost all members lost their lives in a tragic way, leaving only Kevin Von Erich behind.

Although Kevin Von Erich has retired from the ring, his sons Marshall and Ross Von Erich are just getting started in the business. They have been making a name for themselves in the independent scene and have even made an appearance on AEW.

Tonight on AEW Rampage, The Von Erichs are set to team up against Dustin Rhodes in a tag team match. Prior to the match, Dustin took to social media to express his excitement about teaming up with the Von Erichs:

"Texas Royalty! Teaming with these boys is special to me. What a time to be alive!!!"

Dustin Rhodes revealed how much time he has left in the business

Dustin Rhodes has been around the professional wrestling business for a long time and has done pretty much everything there is to do in the business. Now, he is at the tail end of his career with thoughts of retirement on his mind.

During a recent interview with Sports Guys Talk Wrestling, Dustin revealed that he might have two to four years left in him if his legs allow him to.

"[Retirement] has been on my mind. Last year, I said I got one year left, and I’m going past that. I don’t want to say that again because you never say never, right? I see myself, two to four more years, if my legs allow me to."

He continued:

"If Tony Khan is gracious enough to keep me around, and keep me on television, that’s great. Whatever I can do to help. I love producing too, so that’s also what I can fall back on. There are a lot of good things going on there. I have a lot. I take it one day at a time and one show at a time. Whatever Tony gives me, I go out there, and I’m going to blow it out of the park and have some fun. I’ll be sore for a week and a half after." [H/T - Wrestletalk]

Dustin's retirement will mark the end of an era and be a sad day in the world of professional wrestling.

