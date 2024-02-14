WWE legend reveals he'll likely retire in "two to four more years"

A certain WWE icon recently spoke about his retirement as he was now in the latter stages of his career. He weighed how many more years he probably had left, and his plans moving forward. This would be Dustin Rhodes (fka Goldust).

The Natural has had a legendary career, with a tenure spanning almost 36 years. He is best known for his time with WWE, where he spent most of his career. In 2019, he joined his brother Cody Rhodes in AEW, and he remains with the promotion till this day.

During his interview with Sports Guys Talk Wrestling, Dustin Rhodes was asked whether retirement was on his mind. He confirmed this, and he talked about how he had already set a time limit for his career, but still kept an open mind to going beyond this. In the end, he declared his body would dictate how long he could continue going.

"[Retirement] has been on my mind. Last year, I said I got one year left, and I’m going past that. I don’t want to say that again because you never say never, right? I see myself, two to four more years, if my legs allow me to."

The former WWE Superstar then mentioned how he would be happy with whatever chance he gets at competing, and how this would all depend on Tony Khan. He was also contributing to producing, and he loved this. So, he said he would be okay with whatever AEW gives him moving forward.

"If Tony Khan is gracious enough to keep me around, and keep me on television, that’s great. Whatever I can do to help. I love producing too, so that’s also what I can fall back on. There are a lot of good things going on there. I have a lot. I take it one day at a time and one show at a time. Whatever Tony gives me, I go out there, and I’m going to blow it out of the park and have some fun. I’ll be sore for a week and a half after." [H/T - Wrestletalk]

Dustin Rhodes looks back at his iconic match with WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes in AEW

Regardless of which persona he was portraying, Dustin Rhodes has had several iconic moments and matches across his decades-long career. Recently, he looked back at one of them. This was his match against his brother, Cody Rhodes, at AEW's first pay-per-view, Double or Nothing.

The two fought in a hard-hitting match that pushed them to their limits. This left both men bloodied out, with The American Nightmare taking the win.

On Twitter, Dustin reflected on the moment emotionally, and said he could still feel the passion that he and his brother put in that match.

His brother will now take centerstage, as he is currently booked in the main event for WrestleMania XL. It would certainly be an incredible moment if Dustin could be there to watch his brother.

