"It's hard to watch that match" - Former WWE star comments on going to war with Cody Rhodes in AEW

Cody Rhodes is perhaps the hottest name in wrestling at the moment and is set to main event WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns. Amid the hype for The American Nightmare finishing his story, his brother, AEW's Dustin Rhodes, recently reminisced on another story the two finished together back in 2019.

Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes was a dream match for many, and the two finally clashed at AEW's inaugural pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, in May 2019. Packed in among a blistering showcase of the young promotion's high-flying and hard-hitting talent, this match was a brutal, blood-soaked affair built on history and emotion.

The Rhodes brothers put on a captivating struggle that lasted 22 minutes, more than half of which featured the veteran Dustin Rhodes bleeding profusely. In the end, The American Nightmare put his older brother down with a Cross Rhodes, and the two followed it up with an emotional embrace.

A fan posted a video of the match's highlights on X today, and Dustin Rhodes admitted that it was difficult to watch. He expressed his pride in the now-iconic bout, claiming that it was built out of passion:

"Its hard to watch that match. 1st time I have seen a put together clip like that and still cried like a baby. That was passion. @AEW #AEW #DON 1," wrote Dustin.

Cody Rhodes recently received support from his brother

Cody Rhodes has been embroiled in controversy for the last week, but his tribulations have resulted in a massive groundswell of support from fans.

The American Nightmare seemingly had his shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship taken away by The Rock, but that decision was reversed on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Despite remaining in AEW as both an in-ring talent and backstage coach after Cody Rhodes returned to WWE, Dustin has never shied away from showing support for his brother.

The Natural recently took to social media to let the world know that no company can hold down the Rhodes family:

"No matter what any company throws at a "Rhodes", we make lemonade out of it!! We are forever and one of the most iconic families of all time. What we do....., is always #KeepSteppin #RhodesLove," wrote Dustin.

Some fans are asking Tony Khan to allow a WWE appearance for Dustin Rhodes in support of his brother ahead of WrestleMania 40. Whether any trades are made between the two rival promotions remains to be seen.

