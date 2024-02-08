Cody Rhodes receives a message from 54-year-old former WWE star amid his drama with The Rock

Cody Rhodes received a message from his brother and current All Elite Wrestling star, Dustin Rhodes. The 54-year-old is a former WWE star and has won the tag team championship with Cody.

The American Nightmare recently won his second Royal Rumble in a row, last eliminating CM Punk. However, on SmackDown, Cody stated that he won't be challenging Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL, with The Rock seemingly taking his spot. This has caused massive uproar and drama within the wrestling community.

Taking to Twitter/X, Dustin Rhodes sent a motivational message to his brother, claiming that they will always be one of the most "iconic families" in professional wrestling.

"No matter what any company throws at a "Rhodes", we make lemonade out of it!! We are forever and one of the most iconic families of all time. What we do....., is always #KeepSteppin #RhodesLove," wrote Rhodes.

Bin Hamin wants Cody Rhodes to take things personally after his WrestleMania XL spot was taken away

Wrestling veteran Bin Hamin has an interesting suggestion for Cody Rhodes, claiming that he should take things to a personal level with WWE.

Hamin stated that Rhodes' spot was taken away twice after being beaten in the main event of WrestleMania 39 by Roman Reigns.

"Not only Cody does Cody not have the belt and need a blood feud to circle around, he almost had the belt, and here's another roadblock that he's gotta get around. A blood feud is a personal deal between us... What's the personal deal? That this guy who's a bigger Hollywood star, to come in, and sling d**k anytime he wants to, and take anybody's spot. And he did it to me twice now. Take it personal, kid, take it personal."

It remains to be seen which direction WWE is headed toward in regards to Rhodes finishing his story.

