Cody Rhodes should "take it personal" after his WrestleMania spot was taken away, says wrestling veteran

A pro-wrestling veteran has urged Cody Rhodes to take things personal after The Rock seemingly replaced him in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

Bin Hamin had much to say about the current situation involving The Rock and Rhodes. The Rock returned to WWE SmackDown last week and had an epic face-off with Roman Reigns. However, fans weren't happy as they had wanted to see Cody "finish the story" for over a year.

Wrestling veteran Bin Hamin opened up about the situation and stated that Cody Rhodes should "take it personally" after being robbed of the title belt twice.

"Not only Cody does Cody not have the belt and need a blood feud to circle around, he almost had the belt, and here's another roadblock that he's gotta get around. A blood feud is a personal deal between us... What's the personal deal? That this guy who's a bigger Hollywood star, to come in, and sling d**k anytime he wants to, and take anybody's spot. And he did it to me twice now. Take it personal, kid, take it personal." [1:30-2:00]

Cody Rhodes has requested fans to trust him

Rhodes, The Rock, and WWE have noticed the outpouring of support that The American Nightmare has received over the past few days.

Rhodes recently took to Twitter and commented, pleading with fans to trust him.

The support that Rhodes has received from fans is similar to the 'Yes Movement' a decade ago. Fans rallied behind Daniel Bryan back then, and it led to him being put in the main event of WrestleMania XXX.

Only time will tell if the fan backlash to WWE's decision leads to Rhodes getting his WrestleMania main event back.

