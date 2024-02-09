WWE fans urge Tony Khan to release Dustin Rhodes from AEW after The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 presser

Cody Rhodes' path to the main event of WrestleMania 40 is seemingly clear. However, surrounded by Samoan rivals and after seeing his back against the wall, fans rallied to see someone come to The American Nightmare's aid in his quest to finish the story.

The star would be none other than Cody's brother, Dustin Rhodes, formerly known as Goldust. The Natural and The American Nightmare have fought side by side and even against each other throughout their careers.

Moreover, their singles bout at AEW Double or Nothing 2019 is still one of the most remarkable wrestling matches of all time. However, now that Cody has made enemies with not only Roman Reigns but also his real-life cousin, The Rock, following the events that transpired at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event, fans believed he needed backup on the Road to WrestleMania.

They came together on social media to advocate for Dustin to return to WWE, probably for a one-off appearance that AEW President Tony Khan should grant, to help his brother fight the Samoan duo of The Rock and Roman Reigns.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans call for Dustin Rhodes to come to Cody Rhodes' aid on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

Whether or not Dustin Rhodes will come to his brother's rescue if things go haywire remains to be seen.

Cody Rhodes has made his WrestleMania 40 decision

As witnessed in the aforementioned Press Event, Cody Rhodes exercised his 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match victory to choose Roman Reigns as his opponent for WrestleMania 40 after being refused to be upstaged by The Rock's involvement.

Things got a bit intense during the trio's confrontation in Las Vegas after The Great One smacked Cody Rhodes right across the face for bringing up their family's legacy.

This led to Rhodes and Seth Rollins engaging in a brawl against The Rock and Roman Reigns. However, Chief Content Officer Triple H later made Reigns vs. Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship official for The Show of Shows this year, leaving The Rock's role uncertain at the moment.

Do you think Cody Rhodes can now finish the story at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!

